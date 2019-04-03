AJR performance proves a fun, energy-filled concert

AJR RECEIVES praise from concert attendees during their performance. AJR RECEIVES praise from concert attendees during their performance.

On March 26, AJR performed on campus as part of Grand Marshal Week festivities. UPAC Concerts sold 914 tickets, and the number of actual attendees was just under that. The American indie pop band performed some of their more well-known songs, including “Sober Up” and “Weak,” along with some new material.

AJR—consisting of brothers Adam, Jack, and Ryan Met—interacted with the audience in between songs, which resulted in an inviting experience. The band remained engaged throughout the concert; one band member even crowd-surfed towards the end of the performance and another exchanged shirts with someone in the audience.

Overall, the night was filled with energy from the band that matched the love and screams from the audience.