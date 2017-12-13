Enjoy winter vacation

I hope you didn’t blink, but it is already time for the semester to come to a close! I know; I can’t believe it either, and it’s been quite the semester, too.

As we wrap up for the fall, I am reflecting on all the students have accomplished throughout the semester, both through student government and across all parts of campus. With this in mind, I’m excited for what we will achieve next semester, and I hope everyone keeps their passion and love for RPI strong through the break. Of course, as always, you can reach me at gm@rpi.edu. Feel free to share any questions, comments, concerns, or ideas throughout the break.

Good luck, everyone, with final exams, projects, and assignments! I hope you all have an enjoyable holiday season, and I wish a Happy Chanukah, a Merry Christmas, a Happy Kwanza, and a Happy New Year to all who celebrate! Enjoy your winter vacation, and I’ll see you all in January.