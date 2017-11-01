Splashing victory for RPI swimmers

The RPI swimming and diving teams competed against Ithaca this weekend at the Robison Pool to kick off this year’s season. Both the men and women’s teams were victorious; the women won 194-104, and the men won 191.5-106.5.

The Engineers pulled ahead early, with a victory by the women in the first 11 events straight. The men’s team won 12 events total. The men’s and women’s dive teams, however, did not perform as well. The men’s dive team won 14-5, but the women’s lost 16-3.

The men’s team saw several great performances, including individual wins by Trevor Maxfield ’20, who won both the 1,000 yard and 500 yard freestyle, with an impressive 10:10.38 and 4:59.51 respectively. Also Noah Pan ’19 had impressive performances winning the 100 and 200 yard backstroke.

The women’s team managed several individual event victories as well, including those of Jessica Sauve ’18, who won the 200 freestyle and 200 breaststroke, and Amanda Wang ’19, who won the 100 backstroke.

The Engineers will swim again this weekend at WPI.