Engineers crush Holyoke Paws, see defeat by Ithaca Bombers

THE RENSSELAER ENGINEERS WON one game and lost another last weekend. (file photo) THE RENSSELAER ENGINEERS WON one game and lost another last weekend. (file photo)

Rensselaer won 5-0 against Mount Holyoke College on Wednesday, and lost 3-1 against Ithaca College on Saturday. Both games were at home. The split put the Engineers at 7-6-2 overall for the season.

Emily Kaplan ’20 began the scoring in the fifth minute of Wednesday’s game against Holyoke after a pass from Dali Alarian ’18. Vera Titze ’19 doubled that lead with a shot into the top right of the goal 25 yards out, after a pass from Kaplan. Three minutes later, Emily Dunn ’19 caught a loose ball and kicked it in, putting the Engineers at a 3-0 shutout at the end of the first half. Holyoke worsened their situation after kicking the ball into their own goal in the second half. Jessica Dabney ’18 capped the scoring after a pass from Dunn for a final score of 5-0.

Saturday’s game started out rough for the Engineers after Ithaca made two goals in the first half hour and another in the beginning of the second half. The Engineers narrowed the score difference after a kick by Bethany Hanson ’18 found Alarian, who headed the ball over Ithaca’s goalie. Rensselaer didn’t make any more ground, and the game ended at 3-1. Goalie Joey Lyons ’20 made two saves, and Rensselaer had a 14-6 advantage in shots.

The Engineers will be away on October 25 to play Vassar College, but will return on Saturday to face Clarkson University.