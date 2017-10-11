Unfortunate plays against Maine

The Rensselaer women’s ice hockey team played two games this past weekend against the University of Maine. Unfortunately, despite a strong effort by the Engineers, they were unable to swing a win for either game.

On Friday, October 6, the Engineers lost the game with a final score of 2–1. The Black Bears took an opportunity to shoot in the opening minutes of the game. Their shot was stopped by Rensselaer goaltender Lovisa Selander ’19, however the puck ended up on the goal line, and was inadvertently knocked in by the Engineers after both teams struggled to reach for the puck. This brought the Black Bears an early lead.

The second period went by without either team scoring, although several shots on goal were made by both teams.

Then the Engineers managed to gain the lead very early in the third period. Megan Hayes ’20 found herself with the puck, and passed to Madeline Burnett ’21 who made a long distance scoring shot on goal. Shortly thereafter, the Black Bears took the lead once more with a shot that was unintentionally knocked in by another defender.

The second game, which occurred the following day, once again ended in a victory for the University of Maine. The first period saw more than half of the total scoring. The Black Bears again scored the first goal of the game very early in the first period. Rensselaer was able to quickly follow this as Marisa Raspa ’18 managed a shot just two minutes later.

The second period was once again uneventful, with no scoring shots by either team, although Maine managed to outshoot RPI 11–9.

During the final period, Sabrina Repaci ’20 managed to tie up the game 2–2 with a shot into the net assisted by captain Shayna Tomlinson ’18. However the Black Bears managed to gain and maintain the lead near the end of the third quarter, with a final shot by Maine off a rebound near the edge of the RPI crease, bringing the final score to 3–2.

The Engineers will be playing another two-game series on Friday, October 13, away at RIT.