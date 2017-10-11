Statesmen sweep

The Rensselaer Engineers took their second loss of the season, and second consecutive loss this past weekend, when they played at Hobart College in Geneva, New York. The game was a total defeat, with a final score of 0–30. The Engineers were unable to make any scoring plays, putting up barely half of the offensive yards of Hobart.

In the first quarter, the Engineers managed to prevent any touchdowns, but the Hobart Statesmen managed two field goals and ended the first quarter with a score of 0–6. Following this, RPI managed to hold Hobart through the second quarter, keeping the score 0–6 for half time.

Through the third quarter, however, Hobart managed a touchdown with connecting kick, bringing the score to 0–13, and followed that just three minutes later with another field goal, furthering their lead. Their momentum carried into the fourth quarter, where another two touchdowns were scored, combined with two field goals that brought the final score to 0–30.

Contributing to the Engineers, running back Mike Tivinis ’18 led in both rushing with 50 yards and receiving with 33 yards. Quarterback Ed Trimpert ’19 led in passing yards, with a total of 90. The Engineers will be playing this weekend against Ithaca College for homecoming weekend on October 14 at 1pm.