Arguing for refreshing worn-out, overdone news cycle

The news—fake or real news—it’s always around us. I’ve tried reading up on more articles, but it’s become too difficult.

For inspiration of this editorial, I decided to search the New York Times’ editorial pieces. I noticed in the last month of the opinion section, the four most talked about subjects are Trump, Democrats, gender equality, and climate change.

Currently, on my phone, I only receive NHL news notifications, while my mom receives CNN notifications and WTNH (a news station in Connecticut). What’s the difference with these updates? Mine are exciting to read—what players have been traded to the Rangers, extended contracts for hockey stars, new coaches; whereas, the CNN and WTNH updates are daunting and predictable—car accidents, country interactions—as per usual.

The news has always focused on the tragedies and problems existent in society. Once in a while, you might find an article on an innovative change to the medical field, but that’s only once in a blue moon.

I pulled up the CNN news page when preparing this article only to be slammed with seven articles related to the White House and Donald Trump Jr. Why is the news like this these days? Is it for these news reporting companies to make money, keep up a reputation of being able to write nonchalantly over and over again on the same subjects? Whatever the case, I wish it would change, so people like me can read articles and stay informed in a bearable manner.

I’m sick of people always bashing on the same topics. Let’s start talking about topics that relate to you and me, such as the progression of rebuilding the bridges of the U.S., which received a D+ grade according to the American Society of Civil Engineers. This topic can be written about in articles without bashing on the White House cabinet or the hostility from the opposing party. Instead, it can be written in a tone and manner that makes me want to read it. In terms of an infrastructure article, the current state of the new Tappan Zee Bridge can be discussed as it is important to myself, New Yorkers, and all in the U.S. due to its interesting history and its whopping 3.1 mile length. The new Kosciuszko Bridge and the history of the astounding Polish engineer who the bridge was named after is another great article that would attract the once-informed readers. There’s an endless number of articles of enjoyable, pertinent content that seem to go bare and distant in the state, national, and world news.

As you can see, the news found in national newspapers and TV news channels is unbearable. The Poly does a good job at keeping my interest in the news at Rensselaer. However, national and world news outlets could do a much better job if they actually focused on it.