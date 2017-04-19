Special election for Greek senator announced

Hey, Engineers! I can’t believe it either, but classes finish for the semester just three weeks from today! I hope everyone is finishing off the semester strong.

This week, the Senate approved a handbook for special election rules for the Greek senator position, specifically for the Interfraternity Council seat. As the Judicial Board found issues with the circumstances of the seat’s election during GM Week 2017, the Rules and Elections Committee has put together a plan for getting the seat elected and filled as efficiently as possible. In the meantime, IFC President Marvin Cosare ’18 has reprised his role as Greek senator as the Union Constitution allows for Senators to serve until they are replaced in the next election.

As only IFC and Panhellenic organizations can vote in this special election, the Rules and Elections Committee will be working with IFC, Panhel, and the presidents of the houses to coordinate elections at each house. As more details are determined, I will be sure to keep you updated on the specifics for how this election will be carried out.

Additionally, the Senate confirmed a cabinet of officers and committee chairs for the upcoming term. Ellie Mees ’18 has assumed the role of vice chairperson of the Senate, and the positions of treasurer, secretary, and parliamentarian are now filled by Nino Polletta ’20, Timothy Wang ’19, and Jennie Miller ’19, respectively.

For committee chair appointments, Risheel Gabbireddy ’19 is leading Academic Affairs, graduate student Michael Gardner is leading Community Relations, Nancy Bush ’19 is leading Facilities and Services, Steve Sperazza ’18 is leading Internal Reforms, Caleb Caraway ’19 is leading Rules and Elections, Stefanie Warner ’19 is leading Student Government Communications, Hannah Merrow ’18 is leading Student Life, and Sidney Kochman ’19 is leading Web Technologies.

Also during last week’s Senate meeting, the Senate approved the establishment of an Internal Reforms Committee. This committee, which is now being spearheaded by Sperazza, will take a critical look at the Senate, its structure, and its operations, and formulate any recommendations on how the Senate can improve in its mission to represent and advocate for the student body.

For a committee like Internal Reforms to be successful, we need fresh ideas, especially from those who are not currently involved. If you’re interested in getting involved or have any ideas or suggestions, please feel free to reach out to me at gm@rpi.edu or Sperazza directly.

Next week, we will be having a presentation from representatives from the Division of the Chief Information Officer on revisions to the current Electronic Citizenship Policy. Once a draft has been released for public review, I will be reaching out to as many student groups as possible to get feedback and opinions on the newly-revised policy.

We will also likely be hearing the President of the Union’s appointments to the Executive Board and my appointment for Senate-Executive Board Liaison. The meeting will be held on Monday, April 24, at 8 pm in the Shelnutt Gallery (RU 3606). I hope to see you there, and I wish you all an enjoyable week!