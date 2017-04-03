Grand Marshal: Justin Etzine

The Polytechnic endorses Justin Etzine ’18 for Grand Marshal. As the highest elected student official at Rensselaer, the GM serves as not only the head of the Student Senate, but as the leader of the student body. It is his or her responsibility to understand and voice the concerns of the student body to the proper parties. Consequently, the GM bears a significant amount of responsibility to not only those in the Senate but also to the entire RPI community.

Etzine has been a part of student government since he arrived at RPI as a freshman and became a Class of 2018 senator. Additionally, he is the current chairperson of the Student Life Committee, and he has served as the chair- person of the Senate’s Web Technologies Group. Outside of student government, Etzine is an RA in Barton Hall and a trainee at RPI Ambulance. He has also been involved with RPI TV and has served on the Editorial Board of The Polytechnic.

As chairperson of the Student Life Committee, Etzine has led initiatives to improve the quality of care available at the Counseling Center, reallocate space to create more areas suitable for use as study spaces, allow students to enter residence halls through multiple doors, and create a policy on students’ preferred names. Throughout his time on the committee, Etzine has demonstrated a commitment to the well-being of students and an aptitude for working with administrators to accomplish his goals.

Etzine understands the importance of relationships. He plans to help Senate committee chairs build relationships with relevant administrators so that they may advance the goals of their commit- tees. At Senate meetings, Etzine plans to increase student repre- sentation through having senators gather weekly feedback from their constituencies, introducing non- voting representatives, and creat- ing a less-intimidating atmosphere for students not involved with Senate to share their opinions. Additionally, one of Etzine’s long-term goals is to work toward the establishment of positions for new alumni to serve on the Board of Trustees. This would give the Board student-based perspectives on issues at RPI and provide additional avenues for information to reach members of the Board.

The Poly believes that Etzine will faithfully represent student interests and provide the Senate the guidance it needs to be both productive and effective in improving RPI for everyone. To learn more about Etzine’s platform, see his candidate profile.