PSS: Men’s Hockey

Men’s hockey closed out their regular season games this past weekend, facing off away against Cornell University on Friday and Colgate University on Saturday. The Engineers dropped their game against Cornell 2–0, with goals coming early in and midway through the second period. RPI was much more successful the following night, tripping up Colgate 3–2. The Engineers end their regular season 8–26–1 and will skate in the Eastern College Athletic Conference Hockey First Round series at Clarkson University for a best of three against the Golden Knights.

Women’s hockey had a tougher weekend than the men’s team, coming up against Clarkson for a best of three ECAC quarterfinals series. The Golden Knights took the lead just over a minute into the first period, and it was all downhill for the Engineers. The game ended 4–1. The Engineers struggled to hold on to their season the following night, but ultimately faltered to a Golden Knight juggernaut, losing 5–2. Women’s hockey ended their season 10–24–2.