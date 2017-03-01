Fazio sets facility, school, meet record

Entering day two of competition at the New York State Collegiate Track Conference Indoor Championship Meet, the Engineers ranked second out of thirteen teams. The men’s track and field team battled the opposition in sprints, distance events, relays, throws, jumps, and vaults, to ultimately emerge triumphant Sunday afternoon as the top team in the state. The Engineers compiled 196.5 points at the two-day competition hosted by St. Lawrence University to earn the first place title, ousting the runner-up Ithaca College Bombers by 50 points.

Six events were held at Newell Field House. On Friday night, the 5000 meter race took place, where sophomore Grant O’Connor set a facility record of 14:32.15. Sophomore Sean O’Connor placed third in 15:11.37.

“[M]y goal was to win and to run a qualifying time for NCAA’s,” said Grant O’Connor. “I’m fortunate to have accomplished both of those goals, and I’m pleased with my performance and my fitness heading into outdoor.

“My teammate, Sean O’Connor, helped pace me the first 3k and played a huge role in the race’s success. Sean went on to finish in third place, and I’m thankful to him for assisting me at the cost of his own performance.

“Up next, I will be racing the 5k at NCAA’s on March 10, where I hope to get experience competing at the national level.”

The men’s 4×200 meter relay team of freshmen Leighton James, Michael McNicholas, Patrick Butler, and Dale Kelly took second in the event to Rochester Institute of Technology with a time of 1:30.57. Placing third was the men’s distance medley relay team of freshman Noah Falasco, sophomore Zach Feuer, sophomore Frank Sinapi, and senior Garrett Davis. The relay contains a 1200 meter leg, 400 meter leg, 800 meter leg, and 1600 meter leg, ran in that order. Senior Mike Pesanello won the weight throw with a distance of 16.10 meters.

On Sunday, senior Ben Fazio championed both the 1000 meters and the mile, finishing the mile in a record time of 4:10.24 not just for the school, or the meet, but for the facility. Fazio also crossed first of eleven in the 1000 in 2:29.99, trailed by senior Collin Smith.

Sean O’Connor and Grant O’Connor returned on Sunday in a 1-2 sweep of the 3000 meters, finishing in 8:43.58 and 8:44.58 respectively. Rookie of the Meet, junior Terrence Lawrence, conquered the 60-meter hurdles in a first-place time of 8.42, and freshman Alex Jonson took third. Lawrence later placed fourth in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.22.

4×400 relay runner’s sophomore Jason Hall, freshman Dino Martinez, senior Max Drexler, and McNicholas placed second in the event. The high jump featured four top five Engineer finishers, while the triple jump was won by junior Matt Vitagliano with a mark of 13.89 meters.

After day one of competition, the women’s track and field team rested in fifth place out of thirteen teams, defending their position on Sunday to finish fifth overall. Saturday’s events featured a third-place performance by seniors Jodi Wrzosek, Sabrina Ahamparam, Taylor MacEwen, and sophomore Maddie Sturm in the women’s distance medley relay.

Sophomore Vera Titze, a member of the runner-up women’s 4×400 meter team, placed second in the 500 meter dash in a time of 1:19.13. She was joined in the relay by junior Caroline Howes, junior Monica Mazur, and Ahamparam. Howes and Ahamparam also went 3-6 in the 500.

Sophomores Jillian Salkind and Lauren Parker took second and third in the high jump with respective heights of 1.60 meters and 1.55 meters, helping the Engineers accumulate 73.5 points for the meet. Ithaca College was the top women’s team, with 218.5 points.