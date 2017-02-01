Victorious Season

This past Saturday, Rensselaerâ€™s menâ€™s and womenâ€™s swimming and diving teams had their last dual meet of the season against the Hamilton College Continentals. Both teams conquered the Continentals with the women at a score of 179.50-113.50 and the men at 178-113. The men are finishing their regular season undefeated with a record of 8-0 and the women finishing with a 7-1 record, falling only to Ithaca College.

The Engineers took all but two events against the Continentals. The women brought multiple individual wins in their respective strokes. Junior Jessica Suave brought three wins in the 1000 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle, and 100 Individual Medley. Her sister, junior Danielle Suave secured the 200 and 500 Freestyle. Sophomore Amanda Wang conquered both the 100 Backstroke and 200 Backstroke. Senior captain Siena Sara won both individual breastroke events and junior Shanny Lin won both individual butterfly events. In diving, freshman Jessica Kugelman conquered both one meter and three meter diving with scores of 239.15 and 241.65, respectively.

On the menâ€™s side, freshman Trevor Maxfield won both distance events including the 500 and 1000 freestyle. In shorter distance freestyle, Sophomore John Alberta won the 200 and 50 while Senior captain Andrew Klobucher secured the 100. Senior Richard Dong had a very successful meet taking both the 100 and 200 breaststroke and the 100 Individual Medley.

Overall, this meet was very successful for the Engineers as they close their dual meet schedule of this season. The swimming and diving team also honored all of their graduating seniors at this final meet. The Engineers will be heading to Ithaca on February 15 for the New York State Championships.