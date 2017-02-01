Mediocre weekend for men’s ice hockey

FRESHMAN GOALIE CHASE PERRY DEFENDS the net, assisted by teammates junior Mike Prapavessis and junior Jared Wilson. (file photo) FRESHMAN GOALIE CHASE PERRY DEFENDS the net, assisted by teammates junior Mike Prapavessis and junior Jared Wilson. (file photo)

Men’s hockey saw a mildly successful weekend this past week, losing their Friday game 2–1 against Saint Lawrence University, but coming back on Saturday to beat Clarkson University 2–1.

Although both teams started off with three early shots on goal each, neither team was able to slip past their respective goalies in the first frame. It wasn’t until the second period that the Saints made their way onto the board. Alex Gilmour, assisted by Ben Finkelstein, slipped one past freshman goalie Chase Perry.

The Engineers responded with haste, returning the favor just four minutes later. Senior captain Riley Bourbannais scooped up a pass from freshman Will Reilly to bring the teams even.

Despite shots from both teams, neither was able to edge out a lead. The remainder of the second period went without another goal, as did most of the third period.

As the clock ticked down, the game looked to be heading for overtime. However, at 17:04 into the third, Carson Gicewicz, assisted by Ryan Lough and Mike Graham, scored. The Engineers, despite pulling Perry, were unable to get a shot off and tie the game.

Saturday’s game against the Golden Knights proved to be much better for the Engineers, although it did not seem that way at the start. Clarkson outshot the Engineers 12–4 in the first half of the first period, culminating in a goal for the Golden Knights.

Senior Jake Wood, assisted by freshman Jake Marrello and freshman Max Reisinger, brought the Engineers even again with a late goal in the first period.

Tied at one each, both teams battled it out through the second period, but to no avail. As the game entered the final period, memories of the previous night crept into the minds of fans. Fortunately for the team, Bourbonnais came through for them once again, scoring midway through the third period to put the Engineers in the lead.

RPI fought back against Clarkson for the remaining ten minutes, preventing the Golden Knights from tying up the game. With the win, the Engineers advance to 3–12 in the league, and 5–22–1 overall. They will take on Colgate University and Cornell University at home on Friday and Saturday, respectively.