E-Board approved three reallocation requests

The first motion in front of the Executive Board was a program and reallocation request from UPAC Cinema. The club is hosting their annual film festival in March 2025, where students are able to submit short films for recognition. The organization wanted to make a new program within their budget for the film festival and move $235 from projectionist training to buy prizes. The motion passed 10-0-4.

Game Development Club then approached the board again to reallocate money for the Rensselaer Games Showcase later this month. The club had issues with their budget, as $300 was moved out of their current budget to repay a donation from the previous fiscal year. For this reason, the club initially came for a $450 subsidy loan to pay for shirts to sell at their upcoming event. The motion was adjusted to reallocate $200 from their budget’s Goal D “Union Arcade Cabinet” funds and $250 from Goal A “Game Jams”, to be repaid after they sell the merchandise. This year, Game Dev has 14 people who have expressed interest in purchasing shirts, but they requested money for 22 shirts. The board recommended that the club preorder the shirts in the future to prevent the need to temporarily reallocate money. The motion passed 10-2-2.

RPI Cycling then came to board asking for a reallocation of money for an upcoming nationals tournament. Due to Hurricane Helene, the location was moved from North Carolina to Arkansas, so the club wanted to reallocate the money to cover airfare and lodging. The club was initially granted $3,360 when driving with six people, but with the location change, only three will attend. With fewer people, the club needed $2,625 to cover nationals. The motion to move $2,625 to the new line item passed unanimously.

Finally, the board began admin budgeting, which was closed to the public.

This meeting was held on November 6, 2024. The next E-Board meeting will be held on Wednesday, November 13 at 7:30 pm in the Shelnutt Gallery.