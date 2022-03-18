Thunder Mountain Curry and Collar City Grill menus altered due to Rathskeller repairs

On March 15, Thunder Mountain Curry, LLC posted a Facebook announcement stating “Thunder Mountain Curry will be under construction for the next couple months. RPI is making essential repairs in the Rathskeller kitchen. We will be unable [to] make pad thai, vegetable stirfry and dumplings until repairs are made. We will use this time to develop new dishes. Keep your eye on this space for updates!”

Collar City Grill changed their menu to accommodate the Rathskeller repairs. Supervisor Jessica Zaloga commented that “Collar City Grill, for the next couple weeks, will be switching over to cold and pressed sandwiches…for the same reason. Unfortunately, our hood system went down and sometimes you just got to make lemonade out of lemons.”

Director of Auxiliary Services Michael Ramella commented, “I’m unsure of the exact repairs…I understand that it is a component of the kitchen exhaust system. It results in limited cooking appliances until the repair is made. It affects all of the locations in the Rathskeller, although the adjustments that they are making to menus are different by vendor.”