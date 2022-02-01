Abigail Golden appointed SGCC chair

The Student Senate approved the appointment of Abigail Golden ’24 as the Student Government Communications Committee chairperson. The SGCC facilitates interaction between the branches of student government—the Senate, the Executive Board, the Undergraduate Council, and the Graduate Council. Grand Marshal Cait Bennett ’22 described it as “a resource to communicate between our bodies, and also from our bodies into the general student body.” Golden’s appointment passed unanimously.

Heather Almeida ’23 was appointed for E-Board liaison and Union Annual Report chairperson, but the motion was tabled after a realization that Almeida’s classes may conflict with Senate meetings.

The Senate meets Tuesday at 8 pm in the Shelnutt Gallery.