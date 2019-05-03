Your guide to Troy: Exploring the outdoor farmers market

Almost three years ago—wow—I started my freshman year at Rensselaer. I was super nervous about making friends and getting involved on campus, as most freshmen are. As I adapted to newfound college life, I did my best to embrace the local community. I explored Downtown Troy with my friends and was ultimately introduced to the Troy Waterfront Farmers Market. Every week, local businesses bring their goods and services to a common location. If you’ve never attended one, go check out the first outdoor farmers market of the year on River Street on Saturday and keep an eye out for these things.

Dogs! People bring their dogs to the farmers market while they shop, and you can pet them! This is my favorite part of walking down River Street on Saturday mornings. Seeing cute dogs always makes my weekend that much more enjoyable.

Local food. There are food vendors present from all over Troy, offering everything from quick eats to fresh produce and meat. My personal favorite is the iced mocha from Spillin’ the Beans’ stand. I like to pair my coffee with a baked good—usually either a cookie or brownie—from the many bakery choices available.

Live music. During most weekends, there is live music near Monument Square. Personally, I enjoy having background music while I window shop. Along with shopping, it’s a great place just to unwind; I’ve noticed people simply sitting around enjoying the music, eating food, and taking in their surroundings.

Window shopping. Local artists sell paintings and jewelry at the farmers market. I’ve bought a few items myself, always amazed by the creativity I see at local markets like this. There’s a lot of talent that should be better recognized by the community; the farmers market is a great outlet for this, as well as a place to buy gifts for friends and family.

Meeting new people. Exploring Downtown is a great way to get to know your community. Troy is your home throughout college, so it’s good to know the area outside campus. You can get a group together and take the special Saturday shuttle route right into Downtown. Additionally, some organizations on campus volunteer at the farmers market and within the Troy community, and these may interest you.

The first outdoor farmers market of the season will happen on May 4 from 9 am to 2 pm. If you live in Troy and haven’t experienced this event yet, definitely go at least once. Even if you hate it, at least you can say you tried. However, if you end up liking it, then you have something to look forward to every Saturday morning. I know I’ll be there!