Interfraternity, Panhellenic councils discuss housing during Arch

The Student Senate met on Monday, March 11 for a brief meeting to deliver committee and peer body and officer reports. No motions or presentations were heard, and the meeting took less than half an hour.

The Elections Commission reported on the upcoming Grand Marshal Week, including the uncontested nature of every race other than Class of 2022 president and Panhellenic senator. Elections Commission Chairperson Zachary Taylor ’21 also reported that the “full dry run of the elections system” would be Friday, March 15 between 10 am and 1 pm.

The Interfraternity Council and Rensselaer Panhellenic Association also reported on continuing discussions with administrators about Greek housing being available to chapter members over the Arch. Peter Gramenides ’19 said, “We believe that, tentatively in 2020, Greek houses will be able to house [during the Arch].” The Greek organizations also reported on the Greek Life Task Report Open Forum being held in the Darrin Communications Center on Wednesday, March 20 in room 308. Panhellenic Senator Emma Skantze ‘22 said the Greek organizations “invite people to come and ask questions, share their thoughts, and basically talk about how the task force is affecting them so that we can collect information on that.”

