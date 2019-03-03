Fashion show dazzles with array of designs

The Black Students’ Alliance held their annual fashion show Saturday February 23 at East Campus Athletic Village. Lead by their fashion show coordinator, Charles Omoregbee ‘21, the members of BSA converted ECAV into a runway, complete with a centerpiece of a red fist. Models and local designers collaborated to bring about a dazzling show embodying the fusion of tradition and modern styles. Designers such as Acolorfulldream NY, Fresh and Fly NY, Sincerely Black NY, Marcus Blaque NY, Najee Strickland Designs TN, and Rey’s Crochet Closet NY presented many styles and designs such as different streetwear, flashy party wear, and traditional wear fused with a modern twist by converting it into jumpsuits, peplum tops, and party dresses.