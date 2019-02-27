Club officers should prepare for The Arch

Hello, RPI! I hope the semester is going well. I know I am looking forward to Spring Break next week!

As you have likely heard, campaigning season is in full swing. In addition to the elected offices available, I want to highlight another opportunity—serving on the Multicultural Leadership Council! As of this year, the MLC is a standing committee of the Executive Board, tasked with promoting collaboration across identity-based organizations, hosting events to promote cultural appreciation, and overseeing affairs of the Multicultural Lounge.

The MLC promotes the eight Pillars of Diversity: ability, age, ethnicity, gender, race, religion, sexual orientation, and socioeconomic status. If you are interested, applications are open until March 13 and can be found here.

On a separate note, club officers should be thinking about how their club will be affected by The Arch, which will be commencing in full this summer. Aside from programming and event plans for the summer, clubs should be considering how their policies—such as their constitutions—will need to change to accomodate the summer as a normal academic period. Furthermore, if clubs are looking for means of meeting and collaborating more effectively during The Arch, I recommend exploring Box for file sharing and Webex collaboration tools, both of which can be accessed by RPI students.

Finally, please start thinking about your club’s purchases and needs for the remainder of the semester. With just three meetings until GM Week, and only a few more afterwards, keep your Executive Board Representative and Student Activities Resource Person informed on any plans or proposals needed for your club.

As always, if you have any questions, comments, concerns, or ideas, please feel free to reach out to me at pu@rpi.edu!