An Arch update from Student Senate

Hi, RPI! I am sure that I am not the only one excited for Spring Break next week. I hope you all enjoy some downtime and get the chance to catch up on sleep! This time of the year always seems to go by so quickly and—before we know it—the semester will come to an end and we will get the chance to enjoy some summer weather.

First off, if you are interested in learning more about how to obtain an internship or a research opportunity during your Arch semester, please attend the Student Panel that the Student Senate’s Arch Task Force will be hosting on Wednesday, March 27 at 5 pm in DCC 324!

Since this summer will be the first full implementation of The Arch, I think it is appropriate to give you all an update on how Student Government and the Student Senate have been working to prepare for this new opportunity. The Arch Task Force has been working closely with Director of The Arch and Student Transitions Jane Felder to identify resources for distributing information pertaining to The Arch. The Senate is frequently given feedback pertaining to the uncertainty of expectations and scheduling for their mandatory participation in The Arch. That being said, by introducing more methods of communication and improving upon current means, it is our hope that students will feel more informed. New initiatives are being planned and implemented on the Learning Management System so that resources are more accessible for students.

The Arch Task Force has also been working to identify the boundaries of housing during the summer semester. Through conversations with Vice President for Administration Claude Rounds and other members of Auxiliary Services, we have discussed how all Arch students will be guaranteed air conditioning and how residence halls will be accomodating an influx of upperclassmen students living on campus after the Arch. Conversations with Auxiliary Services will continue in order to share and discuss the findings of the Senate Survey and the Arch Housing Feedback form. Communication with off-campus housing companies has begun in order to advocate for shorter lease terms and rescheduling lease starting dates. These conversations will expand to all competing housing companies in the area in hopes of educating the community of our changing campus culture.

The Arch Task Force has spent time reviewing the portions of the Greek Life Task Force draft report that pertain to The Arch and the Greek community. Work has begun between the Arch Task Force and the Greek community in order to propose a solution for Greek live-in housing during the Arch term. This work will continue throughout this semester and into the first implementation in order to prepare for the Summer of 2020.

If you have any concerns or feedback for the Arch Task Force, please reach out to Vice Grand Marshal Meagan Lettko ’20 at lettko@rpi.edu. As always, if you have any other questions, comments, or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to me at gm@rpi.edu.