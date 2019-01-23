BSA showcases live performances, clothes at art show

The Black Student Association held its second art show of the year on Friday. This show focused more on live performances, rather than still art. Student artist Zaire Wilson ‘ 20 or “Zeitgeist” performed to begin the show, with original songs “Yamcha” and and “Reading is Fundamental.” The crowd dispersed to view the art for about a half an hour before the fashion show began. Models from BSA walked through the room to showcase outfits made by members of the club. Then, they held a “Best Dressed” competition for attendees of the event. The show was closed by University of Albany student artist, Marc-Baze.