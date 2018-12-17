Downtown Troy’s first Asian bodega now open

On December 7, Sunhee’s Farm and Kitchen expanded their business with the grand opening of Kim’s Convenience. Located on 88 Third Street, this convenience store brings a splash of diversity to Troy. The grand opening party was open to the local public, and featured complimentary food from both Sunhee’s Farm and Kitchen and K-Plate. Attendees enjoyed food and were able to browse the store’s variety of items.

When asked about the importance of opening Kim’s Convenience, Jinah Kim from Sunhee’s Farm and Kitchen explained that they felt “downtown Troy could use a little Asian market, and of course, more diverse food options.” The store will serve as an Asian bodega with a restaurant in the back. Kim also mentioned that their goal was “to create a convenience store space that’s clean, bright, and colorful.”

If you haven’t been Kim’s Convenience yet, you should definitely check out their selection. Although small in size, they have an assortment of everyday convenience items, smaller gift items, and Asian prepared foods. Eventually, the store will also sell farm produce from Sunhee’s Farm and Kitchen.