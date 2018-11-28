RMA Concert features various small music groups, talented performances

Last Sunday, the Rensselaer Music Association held a concert to showcase Rensselaer’s many small music groups. The Rensselaer Chamber Brass, Clarinet Choir, Composition Club, Rensselyrics, Flute Choir, Daydreamers, Strings Theory, and the Experimental Music Quintet all performed a variety of unique pieces. RMA is a student-run organization that promotes and supports music groups on campus, and the Winter Small Groups Concert is an event they hold annually in the RPI Playhouse. Each group performed wonderfully, and the concert was an intimate, glowing example of the musical talent at our university.