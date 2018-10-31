Town meeting: opportunity to share ideas, concerns

Hello, RPI! I cannot believe how quickly this semester is going by. In the blink of an eye, we have already completed more than half of the fall semester. With only six weeks left of classes, and the weather progressively getting colder, I hope you all stay warm and work hard to end the semester strong!

On Wednesday, the President’s Fall Town Meeting will be held at 2 pm to 3 pm in the EMPAC Theater. These meetings serve as a platform for open discussion between Dr. Jackson, her Cabinet, and the Rensselaer community. There are countless initiatives and projects being orchestrated simultaneously to benefit the student body here at RPI. This meeting has the potential to be used as a forum to share ideas and concerns that have fallen under the radar. It is important, now more than ever, to attend the Town Meeting and participate in the discussion. There has been an ample amount of voiced dissatisfaction with many aspects of student life at RPI including physical and programmatic facilities, inclusion, resources, and the overall student experiences.

If, for any reason, you do not feel comfortable attending the Fall Town Meeting, please know that I am always willing to make myself available to field any concerns or issues you may have. As always please do not hesitate to reach out to me with any questions, comments, or concerns at gm@rpi.edu.