Review of dining changes, workshops, Reunion & Homecoming

Hi everyone! I hope you are enjoying the small drop in temperature this week; this weather is certainly my favorite.

First off, be sure to check out some exciting new food options in the Union that opened this week. As I’m sure you noticed, Panera has officially begun service in the McNeil Room, and their tentative hours are 7:30 am to 3:30 pm, including weekends. Additionally, Halal Shack has now begun service in the Rathskeller at the same booth as Thunder Mountain Curry for weeknight dinners and weekend service. Finally, Monday marked the return of TMC’s beloved pad thai noodle dish, and I know I’m excited.

Next, thank you to all of our organizations who participated in the financial and travel workshops over the past two weeks. These trainings may not show it, but they provide an excellent and needed overview of handling budget and travel arrangements. For any Union-funded organizations that have not attended the financial workshop, or any traveling-funded organizations that have not attended the travel workshop, please get in touch with your Student Activities Resource Person as soon as possible to schedule a make-up meeting. I would like to thank our exceptional Union staff for all of their hard work to make these workshops possible!

Last week, the Executive Board heard a number of items of business. First off, we heard the proposal to add Halal Shack to the Union’s roster of exciting food options, a request for funding from our newly-formed African Students Association, and a request for special events support to assist in a campus-wide community service opportunity coordinated by Alpha Phi Omega. Our meetings are open to all students, and they are held every Wednesday at 7 pm in the Shelnutt Gallery. If you are interested, please feel welcome to attend.

Finally, we have an exciting weekend ahead with Reunion & Homecoming. For any alumni reading this as they return to campus, welcome back. I hope you have the chance to take a walk through our Union and enjoy nostalgic memories from your time as students while considering everything that has changed since. And if you spot me in the Union or on campus, please be sure to stop me and say hello.

As always, if anyone has any questions or comments, you can reach me at pu@rpi.edu.