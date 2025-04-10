Investigation into Players probation begins

Professor Emily Liu and Associate Vice Provost Mohua Bose sat down with the Student Senate last week to discuss the upcoming re-accreditation of Rensselaer by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. Accreditation allows RPI the ability to accept federal funding, such as federal financial aid and grants from organizations such as the National Science Foundation. The process, performed by an external committee from MSCHE, occurs every eight years. The committee relies heavily on input from staff and students to present their approval for accreditation and notes for improvement. The final presentation of findings will be presented on Wednesday, April 9 at 11 am in the Howard P. Isermann Auditorium.

Revisiting a motion made the prior week, the Senate also passed a modified version of their resolution to investigate communications between the Executive Board and the RPI Players. The tense financial situation of the Players has recently led to their second probation of the semester due to unauthorized use of a GoFundMe to collect funds for the reconstruction of the Playhouse. The committee will include members of each branch of student government, a member of the Union administration, and a member of the Players. The focus of the committee is on pinpointing the breakdowns in communication that have been exacerbating tensions between the club and the E-Board. Notably, the finances of the Players will not be examined or advised upon in the committee’s final report, as budgetary matters are managed solely by the E-Board. This raised some concerns among members of the Senate, who noted that the Players themselves have expressed numerous concerns over the money that both the Institute and the Union are willing or able to give them. Within these constraints, the Senate approved a full investigation to be carried out regarding communications with the club in a 12-0-1 vote.

This Senate meeting occurred on April 1, 2025. The Senate meets every Tuesday at 7 pm in the Shelnutt Gallery.