Primary results: Benavides, Guo advance for GM while Lieber, McDonald advance for PU

The Elections Commission has released the results of the Grand Marshal Week 2025 primary election. GM candidates Tiburon Benavides '21, '27G and Vicky Guo '26 advance to the final election along with President of the Union candidates Isabele Lieber '25, '26G and Toby McDonald '26.

GM candidate Christopher Roe '26 was knocked out along with PU candidates Joseph Bowers '25, '26G and Gavin Finn '28.

Shortly after announcing the results, the EC sanctioned McDonald for improperly gathering signatures. According to the Commission, McDonald solicited signatures from his Instagram account which violates the election rules that require signatures to made be in person. As punishment, McDonald is required to submit an additional 10 signatures to Commission before Tuesday, March 18 at 8 am.

The final election will take place on Thursday, March 20. A debate between the candidates, and Undergraduate President candidate Grace Meehan '28, will take place the day before on Wednesday, March 19 from 7 pm to 9 pm in the Union.

Links to the all of the remaining candidates' profiles submitted to The Poly can be found below.