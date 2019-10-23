Is your code worth $1,000? Find out at HackRPI

Rensselaer's annual student-run hackathon will be held over the weekend of November 2 in the Darrin Communications Center. HackRPI invites students of all majors to work in teams and develop a software project in one of this year’s project themes: natural disaster and mitigation, accessibility in education, and artificial intelligence.

Since HackRPI will be held on daylights savings day this year, the normally 24-hour event will be an hour longer. Teams will compete to win prizes including the $1,000 first prize or a trip to Switzerland with the Clinton Global Initiative. The event is sponsored by a variety of companies including IBM, Bloomberg, Wolfram Language, Warner Brother Games, and more.

President of HackRPI Ian Steenstra ’20 estimates that up to 50 percent of participating students have no prior hackathon experience. Steenstra encourages all students to come to the event even if they do not have a team or idea yet. Participants will have the opportunity to ask mentors for help, meet new people, make teams, and brainstorm ideas after the opening ceremony.

The event will feature practical and useful workshops, including one on GitHub and some held by IBM. Participants are required to bring their student IDs, their laptop and charger, and are encouraged to bring a sleeping bag or pillow. A small whiteboard and marker could also be helpful to sketch and share ideas, says Steenstra. To compensate for the length of the event, sleep rooms are available for participants.

Students can sign in from 10–11 am in the DCC and hacking will begin at noon. Currently, 500 students are registered, but registration is still open. Students interested in participating can register here, and those interested in volunteering to help or mentor can register here.