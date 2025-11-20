RPI Dance Club 2025 Fall Showcase

On Saturday, November 15, RPI Dance Club held their annual fall showcase in West Hall Auditorium. The event consisted of 17 routines, all choreographed by members of the club. In accordance with the members’ backgrounds, they were mostly contemporary and ballet pieces.

They alternated between solo and group performances with seven solos total. The show opened with a ballet solo choreographed and performed by Pia Wilson ’27 titled “Blue Danube.” Fitting with the title, she donned a beautiful blue flowy dress and danced under blue spotlights.

A detour from this pattern occurred after the first third of the 40-minute showcase. The club performed four variations of class Swan Lake pieces in a row, all arranged by Emily Lardizabal ’26. Swan Lake is a ballet, choreographed by Marius Pepita, following the tragic love story between Prince Siegfried and Princess Odette. The swan princess Odette performs by herself for much of the ballet, but this is where RPI Dance Club switched things up by performing all four variations as group dances.

Another piece that went against the grain was “Dance at the Heartbreak,” choreographed by Richard Ospina ’28. It was a group dance performed more so towards the end of the showcase. The reason this piece stood out was because it drew a lot more from hip-hop and jazz. Ospina was front and center for most of the routine, and his passion was quite clear to the audience.

The final routine of the showcase was a group dance titled “Immortal Imperium” and choreographed by Natasha NigamFrom a young age, Nigam trained in a wide variety of styles, including classical ballet, pointe, contemporary, lyrical, and jazz, and has been a part of the dance club for a long time. This led to the last piece being a strong and captivating performance that left the audience with a deep positive impression of the talents in the club.

This year’s fall showcase was a fantastic short display of the hard work and passion contained within RPI Dance Club. The showcase was livestreamed by RPI TV and is available for view on their website. The club will be putting on another showcase towards the end of the spring semester.