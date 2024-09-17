Rensselaer Carnival celebrates Bicentennial: a heartfelt tribute to students past and present

As part of Rensselaer’s Bicentennial Celebration, a two-day carnival was held on Anderson Field. The carnival opened with a speech from President Martin A. Schmidt ’81, who encouraged the celebration of RPI’s history of innovation while highlighting the possibilities of the future. In his speech, Schmidt also mentioned upcoming bicentennial festivities, including RPI Space Science and Technology Day to be held on September 30, where attendees will learn about current research in space science and technology from experts.

After Schmidt’s speech, attendees were free to enjoy the festivities and amenities provided by Rensselaer. Various performances—including showcases from Rensselaer's a cappella groups and a live DJ, as well as interactive contests like hula-hooping and trivia—were held on the main stage throughout the weekend. In typical RPI fashion, the trivia contests garnered significant enthusiasm from current students as they were challenged with questions related to the Institute. For those not interested in taking the stage, lawn games and shaded tables were laid out across the field.

The carnival’s most popular attraction was the Ferris wheel. The Ferris wheel was there to commemorate RPI alumnus George Ferris Jr., the inventor for the Chicago World’s Columbian Exposition in 1893. Despite the long line, the bird’s eye view of the festivities was worth the wait.

Upcoming Bicentennial events include RPI's Reunion & Homecoming from September 27 to 29, Rensselaereum: An Exhibit of 200 Years of RPI History from September 27 to November 5, the Bicentennial Drone Show held at sunset at ECAV on September 27, and RPI Space Science and Technology Day on September 30. More information can be found on the official RPI website here.