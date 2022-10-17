Black Knight Down: Walsh snipes three past Army

TJ Walsh recorded a hat trick and an assist in the Engineers’ 7‒4 victory over the Army Black Knights. Jack Agnew tallied three assists, Lauri Sertti and Jakob Lee both with two as well, and John Evans and Max Smolinksi netted their first collegiate goals. The win brings Rensselaer’s record to 4‒0‒0, the best start to an RPI season since 1999.

The Black Knights began the game by going down to three men after cross-checking and tripping penalties. The Engineers whipped the puck around the zone, opening up space for shooting lanes. As the first penalty expired, RPI fired shots off relentlessly. After several saves from Army goaltender Gavin Abric, Walsh fired in a go-ahead power play goal to begin the scoring.

A minute and a half later, Army went on the power play as Kyle Hallbauer spent two minutes in the penalty box for holding. Less than 30 seconds later, Black Knight Joey Baez blasted a one-timer five-hole on goaltender Jack Watson to tie the game at one apiece.

The Engineers broke the deadlock a minute later. John Beaton sent a backhand pass to teammate Jake Gagnon in the slot. Gagnon darted a shot past Abric into the top-left corner, regaining the Engineers’ lead.