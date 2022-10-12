Campus partakes in Schmidt’s inauguration

The wide variety of speakers had only praises to give to Schmidt. Tanko explained that “RPI has a fundamental role to play in preparing our future leaders to meet the challenges of tomorrow… and I know that carrying forth under the strong leadership of Dr. Schmidt, this great institute is more than up to that task.” Mayor Madden shared that his talks with Schmidt “reveal that our views are aligned,” that working together improves the “academic enterprise” for students and “quality of life” of the Troy community. Reif added how valuable Schmidt was while provost at MIT: “Over and over, he helped us read the landscape and position the institute for future success, and I have every confidence that this same spirit and vision will help RPI flourish as well.” Bennett called Schmidt “humble, authentic, and a man of action.” She elaborated on his credentials and how he has successfully created change. “With Marty at the helm, and all of Rensselaer alongside him, I cannot wait to see how our institute will grow together,” Bennett closed.