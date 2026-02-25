Subscribe
Photo Short Story

The 2026 Winter Carnival

Students spend time at the winter carnival's Stuff-a-Plush station. Devyn Martin/The Polytechnic
By Ryan Gibeau and Devyn Martin February 25, 2026

UPAC hosted its annual Winter Carnival this year at ECAV, with free food, axe-throwing, different carnival games, and tickets you could deposit to win various prizes. Those prizes included: a Nintendo Switch 2, a pair of Bose WM-1000XM6 headphones, Lego, and Stuff-a-Plushes. An exciting edition was the caricature portrait booth that witnessed an excess of attention, making it possibly the most popular attraction. The carnival saw decent foot traffic although there seemed to be a noticeable decrease from previous years.

