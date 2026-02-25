Subscribe
Campus Event

RPI SWE hosts Exploring Engineering Day, teaching kids about engineering

Rensselaer Motorsports teaches kids how to build LEGO race cars. Audrey Johnson/The Polytechnic
By Audrey Johnson February 25, 2026

RPI knows that the curiosity for STEM starts young. A love of learning is created by a good introduction into the subject—and the Society of Women Engineers introduces local kids to engineering through a myriad of hands-on explorations of different engineering concepts. 

On February 14, the Society of Women Engineers hosted Exploring Engineering Day, a reoccurring event for 20 years now. Along with SWE, Engineering Ambassadors, Rensselaer Motorsport, Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, Girls Who Code, Association for Computing Machinery committee on Women in Computing, Engineers Without Borders, Biomedical Engineering Society, RPI SWE Outreach Community, Coding && Community, the Theta Chapter of Chi Phi Fraternity, Student Nuclear Advocacy Group, and RPI Materials Advantage all volunteered for the event. 

Together, these groups hosted 11 different activities. Rensselaer Motorsport ran a LEGO car building competition, Girls Who Code and ACM-W taught binary bracelet building, RPI SWE Outreach explored hover racing, and SHPE led tower building. When young kids explore STEM concepts in an engaging environment, they can foster an interest that may go far into the future that classrooms might not be able to.

Audrey Johnson/The Polytechnic
Audrey Johnson/The Polytechnic

