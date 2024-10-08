RPI celebrates 200 years with dazzling drone show

After a short speech by Rensselaer President Martin A. Schmidt ’81 to welcome students, alumni, and faculty, the lights were dimmed and a breathtaking display began. According to Rensselaer, “our Bicentennial Drone Show will celebrate our past, reflect on the present, and look to the future”, which is apt to represent the essence of RPI. Each bit of imagery celebrated an invention by RPI students, alumni, and faculty—like the Ferris Wheel and Brooklyn Bridge—honored an existing group like ROTC, or showed concepts to represent the leaps that the RPI community is going to make in science, like in space and protecting our environment.

Overall, the roughly 20-minute display showcased RPI’s accomplishments as a school and emphasized its future direction as an institution.