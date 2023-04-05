PSS: students waltz into April with RPI Ballroom

The tiered competition was broken up into collegiate level divisions: Newcomer, Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Pre-Champion/Open. Each group has its own syllabus of approved steps, based on the difficulty of the level. While Newcomers encompasses dancers in their first year of ballroom dancing, Bronze, Silver, and Gold are defined by increasing skill sets. Unlike the rest of the divisions, Pre-Champion/Open describes a section of the competition with no approved syllabus of steps and dancers may utilize whichever movements they like. Within these five levels, the competition was also divided into four types—Standard, Smooth, Rhythm, and Latin—and these categories are further subdivided into dance styles ranging from waltzes to tangoes.