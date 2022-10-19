Deep Listening: The Story of Pauline Oliveros dives into the life and legacy of the RPI professor

While we watched the film, laughter from the audience filled EMPAC as Oliveros quipped jokes. A picture of Oliveros with a baseball bat in one hand and a french horn in the other also drew laughter. After these reactions and the Q&A with the audience, I could feel how special she was and will continue to be. In the Q&A, her partner and executive producer of the film, IONE, said in response to a question about her reaction to the screening, “I feel like I’ve been with Pauline and I am with Pauline.”