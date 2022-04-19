Going Into the Woods with the RPI Players

Upon the first couple scenes of the performance, it was immediately apparent how skillful every performer was both on stage and in the orchestra. Each vocalist, performer, actor, and actress was absolutely fantastic. It’s incredible to think that each performer was able to gain and maintain this level of skill while pursuing a degree at RPI. I was consistently blown away by the quality of singing and acting there was on display.

The plot of Into the Woods also surprised me. For those who’ve never seen it before, it’s a crossover between different fairy tales. The play seamlessly moves between Red Riding Hood’s story, to Jack and the Beanstalk, to Cinderella without missing a beat. It’s strange how naturally all of them blend together. The story of the two bakers who want to have a child integrates all of the disparate storylines with each other, and the actors do a great job at portraying their characters. One would think that the tale would be at least somewhat derivative; however the interactions between all of these different characters transform them in new and often surprising ways.