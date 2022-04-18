Cafe Euphoria, downtown Troy's new trans safe-space

Cafe Euphoria challenges traditional ideas about labor, service, and gender identity in new and interesting ways. At the cafe’s busy soft opening on March 5, Cafe Euphoria highlighted its extraordinary business model amid a buffet of Belgian waffles, smoothies, and coffee.

Shortly after entering the building, I began to read over the menu. Something I noticed is that there were multiple prices put forward for the Belgian waffles: $6, $12, and $18. I thought that they varied by size, however, as I stood in line, I saw that the waffles were simply being set aside on a dish. This gave me the impression that it was instead the condiments which cost extra.

When I arrived at the counter, Gabby, one of the staff members, informed me that there were three different pricing options: solidarity, mid, and full price. I was given a pamphlet at the counter titled “Welcome to Cafe Euphoria” which explained the prices.