Beating procrastination: A realistic guide for the "lazy" student

Come up with solutions for your causes, not for your assignments

The causes of procrastination for a particular assignment will likely intersect and will vary between assignments. So, if you’re a chronic procrastinator, you should come up with solutions to your causes, independent of your assignments. That way, when you catch yourself procrastinating, you have a solution bank all ready for use! Here are some solutions that worked for me.

If a task is overwhelming

Break it down into small, specific tasks. Your 10-page paper has 4 sections, and each section has 3 paragraphs, and each paragraph has a main idea and a body. Your to-do list goes from “write a 10-page paper” to “write the main idea for the introductory paragraph to section 1.” You’ll have more tasks, but they’ll feel more manageable.

If a task is unclear

A lack of clarity can be about the material (e.g., how do I do a Fourier transform?), or about the task itself (e.g., what are the requirements for this project). If you have a specific question about class material, you could go to office hours or ask a classmate. If you don’t know where you’re stuck, you can ask to walk through a full example problem, to figure out your confusion. If the task itself is unclear, use a goal template, like this one for S.M.A.R.T goals to determine exactly what information you’re missing. A Solid 20 Minutes of Useless Information



If you’re afraid of failure

Create opportunities for external validation at various points in your work. If your professor allows teamwork, compare your final answer for each part of that notorious six-part problem with a classmate. For bigger projects, schedule office hours at certain milestones to get validation from a professor or TA that you’re on the right track before you continue. This can help alleviate anxiety that you’ll fail without noticing it or make cascading mistakes.

If you’re resistant to change

Make a conscious effort to reschedule whatever fun activity you’ll miss out on by doing your work. Block out time on your calendar for your leisure activity after the assignment deadline, or let a friend know that you’ll come over right after the assignment is submitted. Now you have something to look forward to, and everyone knows that if something is in a calendar, you HAVE to do it ;)

If the task seems irrelevant

When we say a task seems irrelevant, we usually mean it doesn’t help us achieve a certain goal (such as learning more about a subject). Instead of making the task relevant to the goal, make the goal relevant to the task. Completing that busy-work assignment might not help you learn, but it would help you get an ‘A’ in the class.