Shows to help you unwind this semester

During the cold and rainy days here in Troy, sometimes you just have to bury yourself in blankets and put on a good show. If you’ve already binged all the popular series on Netflix and are looking for something new, The Polytechnic is here to help.

The Witcher, Netflix

Photography Editor August Gehrman ’22 deems The Witcher a fantastic, yet grim, fantasy story. It may not be suitable for everyone because it is quite intense and violent at times, but he says it's a really fun watch. There is plenty of sarcastic humor, great characters, and interesting plot discoveries.

The End of the F***king World, Netflix

News Editor Brookelyn Parslow ’20 fell in love with this show and its two main characters in the fall. She says that it’s refreshingly blunt in the way that it approaches dark subject matter and the dynamics of teenage relationships, a quality she attributes to the characters’ narration of their inner thoughts. The episodes are around 20 minutes long, making them binge-able or the perfect study break for a busy day—whichever suits your watching style.

Bojack Horseman, Netflix

Editorial/Opinion Editor Pragati Pant ’20 recommends this series for its ability to make you forget that the characters are animated or have animal faces. Issues like self-hatred, depression, and addiction are handled very well, giving a satirical yet realistic perspective on the effect Hollywood has on celebrities’ lives.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Disney+

Pant says this series is perfect for nostalgic purposes, despite the terrible title. If you grew up jamming out to High School Musical songs, then you might enjoy this adaptation of the movie and its soundtrack. The show takes you back to the high school from the original movie series, where the current students put on a theater production of the first movie. Of course, drama and hilarity ensue as the show unfolds.

Atypical, Netflix

Former editorial board member Madeline Wilson says Atypical is a wonderful source of witty, sarcastic humor and realistic, down-to-earth relationships. The characters are imperfect but well-intentioned, and the drama is relatable and not overdone. It’s a good show to spend some time snuggled up to watch, because you’ll fall in love after the first episode.

Jane the Virgin, Netflix

After an impressive five-season arc, Jane The Virgin reached its conclusion last year. Wilson believes this show is a great source of fun, ridiculous drama, and cheesy humor. It’s a beautiful spin on the telenovela style and an excellent source of determined, strong, real women. Brimming with magical realism, twists and turns, gushy love scenes, and family-style sob sessions, it’s the perfect show to put a smile on your face—and maybe even make your heart glow.

The Dragon Prince, Netflix

Features Editor Namish Gali ’22 believes The Dragon Prince is heavily reminiscent of shows like Avatar: The Last Airbender with intricate animated fantasy worlds, complex characters, and fun. This show just finished its third season, providing a satisfying conclusion to the journey the characters have been on thus far, so it’s the perfect time to binge it.

My Hero Academia, Funimation

The landscape of Japanese anime has become saturated with new shows lately, but despite debuting in the most densely packed era the medium has ever seen, My Hero Academia has carved out a niche solely for itself and stands apart from nearly every show out there. Gali loves the show for its characters, action, comedy, thought-provoking themes, and heart-wrenching moments.

Schitt’s Creek, Netflix

Although this show began its run in 2014, its most recent season was one of its best with even more extravagance from Catherine O’Hara’s Moira Rose and exaggerated expressions from Annie Murphy and Dan Levy as Alexis and David, respectively. Associate News Editor Medhini Mankale ’23 loves Schitt’s Creek because it is heartwarming, hilarious, and extremely quotable.

Tuca and Bertie, Netflix

This underrated animation by Bojack Horseman producer and art designer Lisa Hanawalt shows a glimpse into the lives of Tuca and Bertie, two best friends in their thirties who happen to be bird people. Mankale says the show’s surreal art style and raunchy sense of humor perfectly complement the depth of this friendship and the struggles and changes that these two birds go through.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Hulu

Jake Peralta and the officers of the ninety-ninth precinct are great detectives, but as with any good crew, their miscommunication and human errors lead to screw-ups. It’s not the most sophisticated show, but if you have a Hulu account, Ed/Op Coordinator Shardul Joshi ’23 recommends you catch up with the first six seasons and follow along with the new seventh season as they continue to make lighthearted jokes. He asks: why would you make your mind work to understand complex humor when you can just sit back and enjoy the show?