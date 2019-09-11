Downtown Troy
Troy’s thriving eateries celebrate Restaurant Week
Restaurant week is a celebration of the diverse, dandy, and dapper dining establishments of Troy, NY. It runs from September 9 to September 15, and special deals are offered just for the week. These are a selection of restaurants in Downtown Troy that members of The Polytechnic enjoy:
Brookelyn:
- Superior Merchandise Company — “I love this place so much that I’m currently writing a whole article about it.”
- Bespoki Bowl — “I really like raw fish, and you get a decent amount of food for your money.”
Pragati:
- Slidin’ Dirty — “The sliders are really good.”
- The Shop — “I’m gonna miss the mushroom aioli appetizer.”
Madeline:
- Muddaddy Flats — “This restaurant was the beginning of my love for avocados.”
John:
- Manory’s — "This is the place for an authentic American breakfast at any time of the day."
Harrison:
- Troy Kitchen — “The halal is really good.”
Namish:
- Shalimar — “Their food reminds me of home. Try the lamb biryani.”
- Bard and Baker — “If you want to play fun board games as or after you eat, this is the place for you.”
Avery:
- Whistling Kettle — “They package their own tea, and it shows.”
- Sunhee's Farm and Kitchen — “The best bulgogi in the Capital Region.”
Restaurants participating in Restaurant Week are offering several deals throughout the week.
$5 breakfast:
- Copper Pot — Gourmet bagel with smoked salmon, capers, and cucumbers; Nutella and cannoli cream; or peanut butter and banana.
- Illium Café — A ‘Messwich.’
- Burrito Burrito — Vegan breakfast burrito, and a free coffee.
$5 lunch specials:
- Caribbean with M&K Island Hut.
- Tara Kitchen.
$10 specials:
- Muddaddy Flats — 8” quesadilla, chips and fountain drink.
- Quang’s Vietnamese Bistro — The classic bahn mi and chips.
- Primer Burger and Shakehouse at River Street Market — A ‘prime’ beef burger with fries and a soda.
- The Daily Grind — Pulled pork sandwich combo.
- Spillin’ The Beans — Chicken parmesan paninis.
This is only a small selection of the deals offered and eateries participating in Troy Restaurant week. Check out their page for more info.