Restaurant week is a celebration of the diverse, dandy, and dapper dining establishments of Troy, NY. It runs from September 9 to September 15, and special deals are offered just for the week. These are a selection of restaurants in Downtown Troy that members of The Polytechnic enjoy:

Brookelyn:

Superior Merchandise Company — “I love this place so much that I’m currently writing a whole article about it.”

Bespoki Bowl — “I really like raw fish, and you get a decent amount of food for your money.”

Pragati:

Slidin’ Dirty — “The sliders are really good.”

The Shop — “I’m gonna miss the mushroom aioli appetizer.”

Madeline:

Muddaddy Flats — “This restaurant was the beginning of my love for avocados.”

John:

Manory’s — "This is the place for an authentic American breakfast at any time of the day."

Harrison:

Troy Kitchen — “The halal is really good.”

Namish:

Shalimar — “Their food reminds me of home. Try the lamb biryani.”

Bard and Baker — “If you want to play fun board games as or after you eat, this is the place for you.”

Avery:

Whistling Kettle — “They package their own tea, and it shows.”

Sunhee's Farm and Kitchen — “The best bulgogi in the Capital Region.”

Restaurants participating in Restaurant Week are offering several deals throughout the week.

$5 breakfast:

Copper Pot — Gourmet bagel with smoked salmon, capers, and cucumbers; Nutella and cannoli cream; or peanut butter and banana.

Illium Café — A ‘Messwich.’

Burrito Burrito — Vegan breakfast burrito, and a free coffee.

$5 lunch specials:

Caribbean with M&K Island Hut.

Tara Kitchen.

$10 specials:

Muddaddy Flats — 8” quesadilla, chips and fountain drink.

Quang’s Vietnamese Bistro — The classic bahn mi and chips.

Primer Burger and Shakehouse at River Street Market — A ‘prime’ beef burger with fries and a soda.

The Daily Grind — Pulled pork sandwich combo.

Spillin’ The Beans — Chicken parmesan paninis.

This is only a small selection of the deals offered and eateries participating in Troy Restaurant week. Check out their page for more info.