HackRPI returns after year-long hiatus

This weekend promises to be an exciting one with HackRPI scheduled for this Saturday and Sunday. Last year, the hackathon was left unplanned since the club that runs HackRPI, which goes by the same name, dissolved. According to current HackRPI President Wenlin Gong ’20, “past leaders graduated, so no one was able to take over.” However, the student-run organization has been revived and its members have been working hard to make the event a success.

Companies like Bloomberg, TripAdvisor, and PUBG MadGlory are sponsoring the event and providing mentors to help participants with their projects. For those unfamiliar with hackathons, they are defined as an “invention marathon” by Major League Hacking. During the event, participants are invited to work on projects individually or in teams. To win prizes, projects should match the theme of the hackathon.

Gong said that there is a “real emphasis on solving real-world problems,” which is evident in the chosen themes: environmental awareness and sustainability, data privacy, and accessibility in education. Not only will there be free food and mentorship offered, but participants will also get the opportunity to attend workshops about Git, Google TensorFlow, and Google Cloud Platform.

For those interested in attending the event, it will take place in the Darrin Communications Center on Saturday, March 16. Check in begins at 10 am, and the event runs until 3:30 pm on Sunday. Anyone can register and compete for free; all participants have to bring is a valid student ID and some enthusiasm!