ALLY, PLAYED by Lady Gaga, sings with Bradley Cooper's character, Jackson Maine. ALLY, PLAYED by Lady Gaga, sings with Bradley Cooper's character, Jackson Maine.

A Star is Born, released late last summer, served as the fourth remake of the original 1937 film. Starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, this movie reminded me of the various other renditions I have seen of this story, including a Bollywood version. However, I really enjoyed this movie for its soundtrack and for the originality Lady Gaga brought with her unforgettable voice.

The story starts with Cooper’s character, Jackson Maine, leaving a concert. He makes his way to a bar, revealing immediately with his gestures that he is an alcoholic. As Jackson has a few drinks, he comes across Lady Gaga’s character, Ally, performing in the bar. Her melodic voice draws him in, and he finds himself wanting to learn more about her. From there, the story escalated pretty quickly, spiraling through Jack and Ally’s wild love story.

Although I was familiar with the plot of the movie, I was pleasantly surprised by the original soundtrack. I really liked Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s duet. They created tunes that matched their characters’ relationship well. I especially liked that Ally’s musical journey mirrored that of Lady Gaga herself. This journey of self-discovery brought a unique spin to the classic story. Ultimately, I kept watching not for the story or drama, but for Lady Gaga’s performance. She made Ally seem real and natural, and Bradley Cooper’s character matched her energy well.

If you haven’t seen A Star is Born yet, I would recommend it to those who like romantic dramas or appreciate country music. You will also most likely enjoy it if you are a fan of Lady Gaga—her voice definitely takes over much of the actual movie. Altogether, A Star is Born is a good one-time watch, and is as dramatic as its title suggests. I would give it a 3/5 rating at best.