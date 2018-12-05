Troy kicks off holiday season with Victorian Stroll

This Sunday, Troy was cast back into 19th century England. The 36th Annual Troy Victorian Stroll filled the streets with performances, decorations, people, and holiday cheer. Despite the poor weather, visitors swarmed Troy, many of whom—even children—dressed in classic 19th century clothing. Features included rides on an antique fire truck, live birds of prey, several food trucks, a pop-up market of craftsmen and vendors, and various musical displays. Local shops and eateries also took part with special seasonal offers and various events of their own. The celebration concluded with a menorah and Christmas tree lighting, accompanied by the Troy High School Concert Choir.