Released last month, Bohemian Rhapsody is a biopic of the well-known British band, Queen. The film portrays the story of how Freddie Mercury, the lead singer, came together with the other members of Queen to create a diverse palette of music. While I have listened to many of Queen’s songs, I didn’t know much about their backstory. That being said, I was hooked from the first scene and really enjoyed Bohemian Rhapsody.

The plot starts with Freddie Mercury, a struggling artist, who wants a chance at showcasing his musical talent. Despite taunting, racist remarks from many of his peers, Mercury is able to find a student band willing to take him in. This band goes on to perform at larger venues, gains recognition, and eventually embodies the title of Queen. The twists and turns they face as a band are shown through musical numbers and dramatic scenes. Later, the film dives into Mercury’s life and how he handles rockstar lifestyle.

While Bohemian Rhapsody’s primary focus is Queen’s music, there are some messages depicted in the film that don’t accurately represent the band’s story. Many of the side characters in the movie either didn’t exist in real life or were not as negatively associated with the band as shown. Also, some plot points didn’t happen in the order they were displayed. These changes resulted in a more dramatic series of events, which took away from the overall feeling of excitement related to Queen’s music. That being said, it did create for a more entertaining film.

Additionally, Mercury’s sexuality was scrutinized throughout the movie. Although his homosexuality was openly discussed, the connotation used to describe it was primarily negative. Perhaps this was done to emphasize the level of oppression faced by the gay community faced at the time and show the public perception of AIDS. A few of my peers agreed with my views after watching the film. However, some also pointed out the fact that this movie was a representation of how Queen came to be, not a retelling of Mercury’s life.

Despite the historical inaccuracies, Bohemian Rhapsody is still worth watching. The soundtrack pairs incredibly well with Rami Malek’s performance as Freddie Mercury. If you haven’t seen this masterpiece yet, definitely check it out in theaters. Even if you aren’t familiar with Queen, I would still recommend this movie—the band has made music for almost any genre anyone could want. Altogether, the 134 minutes you’ll spend on Bohemian Rhapsody will leave you jamming out to Queen’s music on the ride home, and probably for the next day or so.