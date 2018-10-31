Making Strides rallies 18,000, raises $680,000

On Sunday, October 21, many people gathered around in support of breast cancer awareness and funding. In partnership with the American Cancer Association and AVON, the 23rd annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer rally was held at Washington Park in Albany. People could donate and walk or run five kilometers in support of this rally. A total of 18,000 people came to this event to walk and learn more about breast cancer and how they could help. In total, the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk raised $680,000.

Photos: Alexandre Ait-Ettajer/The Polytechnic