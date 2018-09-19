GreekFest raises money for cancer research through carnival-themed activities

The ’86 Field was taken over by numerous fraternities and sororities for a celebration called GreekFest on Sunday. Organized by the Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Council, the event was a fundraiser for the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation, featuring a variety of carnival-inspired activities for the community.

Almost all active Greek houses participated by either hosting a carnival game or having a food stand. Along with activities, GreekFest featured student-led performance groups: Sheer Idiocy and RPIgnite brought their talents to center stage, while The Rusty Pipes, GR9, and The Retention showcased music ranging from emo to pop. This was my favorite part of the event and I was pleasantly surprised when I heard a Green Day cover while relaxing on the grass with my friends.

All of these festivities highlighted the underlying message of unity within the Greek community. Brigitte Obermeyer, one of the event organizers, expressed, “Holding this event was really meant to show what the Greek community can accomplish when we work together.” As the Panhellenic Director of Philanthropy, Obermeyer helped plan this event, and with the proceeds made, they were able to donate over $1,500 to the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation.

With a successful first run, Obermeyer hopes to make GreekFest a recurring event. It is a great way for students to interact with the Greek houses, and just hang around with friends. If you missed GreekFest this weekend, be sure to look out for this event next year!