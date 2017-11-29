GZ show runs emotional gamut

As someone who is a complete stranger to the indie music genre, I couldn’t help but feel a little out of my element at Ground Zero’s show featuring Tiny Blue Ghost. Fortunately, this anticipation was swept away as soon as I entered the venue. The CLASS building just below RAHP had been transformed into a room filled by bright lights and musical equipment, as to be expected. The Ground Zero group was both friendly and accommodating as they conversed with guests over complimentary tea, coffee, and hot chocolate. The line up included an opening solo performance by Redd, some jazz-inspired rock from Schmave, finishing with a bold performance from the featured group, Tiny Blue Ghost.

The show started promptly at 9 pm, with Redd taking the stage wielding his acoustic guitar. His performance was filled with passionate pieces utilizing an acoustic pop sound. His songs elicited a feeling of both nostalgia and homesickness, drawing on memories of hometowns and heartbreak. This implicit theme of the duality of love and loss really struck hard when he sang about the loss of a close childhood friend.

Following his very personal performance, Redd was joined on stage by the rest of his band, SCHMAVE. With the standard composition of two guitars, a bass guitar, and a drum set, the band opened with “Hand Washed Clothing,” which featured dueling guitars mixed with the smoothly undulant voice of frontman Avery John. Their set was filled with bass-heavy jazz grooves, which punctuated every guitar riff so that the whole room was bobbing their heads to the beat.

The next group on stage was Tiny Blue Ghost. This band had a resoundingly loud and driven performance, leaving the crowd both amped up and engaged. The band seemed to start off with a mellow and serene vibe led by singer Marissa Carroll. They would then erupt into an energetic fervor driven by their obvious passion and enjoyment of performing. The members of the crowd couldn’t help but smile and dance along to their bubbly stage presence.

After the bands concluded their performances, everyone stayed together and talked to other event-goers and band members. The enthusiasm with which the bands greeted their fans and had personal conversations with them really added to the open and inviting feeling of the show.

As someone who has no experience in the indie rock genre and scene, I can confidently say that—although I might not have understood the music to the extent of a diehard fan—at the very least, I had a lot of fun. GZ Basement is having its last show of the semester, featuring No One and The Somebodies, Space Camp, Bruiser and Bicycle, and a solo performance by Luke Halloween on Friday at 8 pm.